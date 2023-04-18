Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Staryya Darohi District
  5. Staryya Darohi
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Staryya Darohi, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Staryya Darohi, Belarus
2 room apartment
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,387
4 room apartmentin Staryya Darohi, Belarus
4 room apartment
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,021
For sale 4 bedroom apartment. Total area 84.9 sq.m, living 50.2, kitchen 9.4. The rooms are …
Mir