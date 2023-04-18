Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Staryya Darohi District
  5. Staryya Darohi

Residential properties for sale in Staryya Darohi, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Staryya Darohi, Belarus
House
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
57 m²
€ 9,104
For sale 1-storey house in. Old Roads, 140 km from MKAD in the Slutsk direction. Plot o…
2 room apartmentin Staryya Darohi, Belarus
2 room apartment
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,387
4 room apartmentin Staryya Darohi, Belarus
4 room apartment
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,021
For sale 4 bedroom apartment. Total area 84.9 sq.m, living 50.2, kitchen 9.4. The rooms are …
Housein Staryya Darohi, Belarus
House
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
72 m²
€ 10,014
Three-room apartment for sale in a locked house for 2 owners. The house has a reconstruction…
