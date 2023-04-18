Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Salihorsk District
  5. Starobinski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Housein Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 9,977
For sale is in a picturesque place! Address: ST Bytovik 2002 ⁇ 知 About your future site:&…
Housein Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 19,223
武 惧 An excellent cottage option in a beautiful place among the picturesque nature.  A…
Housein Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 6,316
武 Two-story summer house on a plot of 6.5 acres is located in the gardening partnership “ P…
Housein Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 m²
€ 7,781
For sale a garden house of 15 km. from Soligorsk. Address: ST « Industrialist ». 武Uutny cot…
Housein Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 5,950
Sale of a two-level garden house! Address: ST Raduga-90  ➜ ➜ Great place for your cotta…

Properties features in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

