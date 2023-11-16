Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Cottage with garage, with garden, with landscape design in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with garden, with landscape design
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
We present to your attention a premium cottage with all amenities, surrounded by nature. Lux…
€175,031
Cottage new building in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage new building
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 229 m²
€81,988
Cottage with garage, with bath house in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
€221,091
Cottage with garage, with bath house in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
Profitable investment - buy a cottage. Address: d. Tychina, Lugovaya str. We present to your…
€230,304

Properties features in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

