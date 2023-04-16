Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Stankauski sielski Saviet

Pool Residential properties for sale in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 16,213
House with bathhouse in the village. Ryabtsevshchina with the possibility of year-round livi…

Properties features in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir