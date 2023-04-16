Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Stankauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

18 properties total found
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 22,337
Well maintained house for sale in d. Refrigerators. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district,…
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 94,573
Just 40 km from Minsk, in a quiet, picturesque place is located ST USSA, rather a cottage-ty…
Cottagein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
119 m²
€ 71,065
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 41,432
The best offer in the location! A cozy cottage is for sale 20 minutes from Minsk! Let us tal…
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
79 m²
€ 72,056
Duplex cottage in a picturesque and quiet place! House 2018 built in a frame structure, insu…
Cottagein Stankava, Belarus
Cottage
Stankava, Belarus
250 m²
€ 162,126
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 95,384
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
21 m²
€ 18,915
Cottagein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
€ 40,531
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 17,834
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
147 m²
€ 72,506
For sale a beautiful, log house, extensive in saiding, 147sqm, with an attic floor on a plot…
Housein Stankava, Belarus
House
Stankava, Belarus
67 m²
€ 38,730
Brick house for sale in a picturesque place & ndash; Stankovo village, st. Negorelskaya ( Dz…
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 9,818
A wonderful section with a capital structure for sale at ST & laquo; Coast & raquo ;, Dzerzh…
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 9,818
A country house in a quiet, picturesque place!   44 km from MKAD towards Brest, 6 km fr…
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 11,709
¡The price is reduced! A two-story cabin is located in a picturesque place, next to the fore…
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 16,213
House with bathhouse in the village. Ryabtsevshchina with the possibility of year-round livi…
Housein Stankava, Belarus
House
Stankava, Belarus
111 m²
€ 30,534
Unfinished house for sale in the village. Stankovo, st. Friendly (Dzerzhinsky district, Stan…
Housein Stankava, Belarus
House
Stankava, Belarus
250 m²
€ 24,319
Sell the house, the village of Stankovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest, for example, 27.7 km f…

Mir