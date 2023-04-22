Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy District
  5. Stalovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 7,390
House in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 27,036
For sale is a residential manzard-type building in a picturesque suburb of. Baranavichy. The…

