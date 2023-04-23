Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Lyelchytsy District
  5. Stadolicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Stadolicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 126 m² 5/12 Floor
€ 180,237
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 41,455
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 27,847
Lot 5745. In the Dubrovka microdistrict, a bright cozy one-bedroom apartment is sold on the …
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 35,597
House in Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
89 m²
€ 17,979
2 room apartment in Siniauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Siniauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 14,329
Within walking distance of the center of a small but cozy agricultural town of Sinyavka, a s…
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/25 Floor
€ 98,051
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; Comprehensive support for the purchase of an apartment in th…
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 13/25 Floor
€ 45,510
The Warsaw House has been commissioned! %%% & nbsp; Find out your personal discount & nbsp;%…
House in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 177,533
Lot 5753. Residential building in a picturesque place by the lake in the Brest region. Walls…
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 62,813
Three-room apartment for sale in the Leninsky district. Convenient location between two metr…
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 3/23 Floor
€ 66,976
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 12/25 Floor
€ 39,543
Sale of 2-room apartment, g. Minsk, st. Brilovskaya, house 37, metro Aerodromnaya (2023), Mi…

Properties features in Stadolicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir