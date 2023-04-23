Belarus
EUR
TRY
Realting.com
Belarus
Homel Region
Lyelchytsy District
Stadolicki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Stadolicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
126 m²
5/12 Floor
€ 180,237
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 41,455
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 27,847
Lot 5745. In the Dubrovka microdistrict, a bright cozy one-bedroom apartment is sold on the …
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 35,597
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
89 m²
€ 17,979
2 room apartment
Siniauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 14,329
Within walking distance of the center of a small but cozy agricultural town of Sinyavka, a s…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
1/25 Floor
€ 98,051
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; Comprehensive support for the purchase of an apartment in th…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
13/25 Floor
€ 45,510
The Warsaw House has been commissioned! %%% & nbsp; Find out your personal discount & nbsp;%…
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 177,533
Lot 5753. Residential building in a picturesque place by the lake in the Brest region. Walls…
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 62,813
Three-room apartment for sale in the Leninsky district. Convenient location between two metr…
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
3/23 Floor
€ 66,976
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
39 m²
12/25 Floor
€ 39,543
Sale of 2-room apartment, g. Minsk, st. Brilovskaya, house 37, metro Aerodromnaya (2023), Mi…
Search using the map