Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Svietlahorsk District
  5. Sosnovoborskiy selskiy Sovet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sosnovoborskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Sosnovoborskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sosnovoborskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,506

Properties features in Sosnovoborskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir