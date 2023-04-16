Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Smilavichy
3
3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 40,531
2 room apartmentin Smilavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 34,677
Smilovichi – the most developed satellite city of Minsk with a good environmental situation,…
3 room apartmentin Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 53,141
Exclusive and only offer of a 3-room apartment in gp. Smilovichi!  New building ( 2018 …

