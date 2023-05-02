Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Smilavicki sielski Saviet
  6. Smilavichy
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Smilavichy, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 41,026
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the city of. Smilovichi. Street M. Gorky House 20.The house …
2 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 35,100
Smilovichi – the most developed satellite city of Minsk with a good environmental situation,…
3 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 53,789
Exclusive and only offer of a 3-room apartment in gp. Smilovichi!  New building ( 2018 …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir