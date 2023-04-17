Belarus
Show properties list
Smarhon
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Smarhon' District
Smarhon
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Smarhon, Belarus
17 properties total found
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 28,732
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 28,732
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 28,822
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 28,732
Excellent 3-km. apartment in the center of. Smorgon. Address: Smorgon, st. Kutuzova, d. 21 …
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 53,952
Cozy 3-room apartment for sale in a good area. The apartment has a renovation using modern f…
1 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 19,815
Great offer! 1-room apartment in Smorgon Address: Smorgon, st. Engineering, d. 14 ⁇ 知 Abo…
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 29,273
Sale / Exchange with a supplement for an apartment in Minsk! Address: Smorgon, st. Sovetskay…
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 28,372
One bedroom apartment in the center of. Smorgon Address: Smorgon, st. Kirov, d. 5 武 Apartme…
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
63 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 27,832
Spacious 4-km. apartment in the center of Smorgon. Address: Smorgon, st. Sinkevich, d.4 ⁇ …
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 24,589
For sale one bedroom apartment in a quiet area! Address: Smorgon, st. Sovetskaya, d.27A ⁇ …
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 28,732
Three bedroom apartment on the street Kutuzova. Address: Smorgon, st. Kutuzova, d. fifteen. …
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 28,822
Excellent 2-room apartment with furniture and a renovation! Address: Smorgon, Zavodskaya St.…
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 28,732
Cozy two-room apartment in Smorgoni! Address: g. Smorgon, st. Sovetskaya, d. 47 - The apartm…
Apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
101 m²
€ 13,330
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 44,044
An elegant eugochushka for sale in a good area. The apartment has a renovation according to …
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 44,044
Cozy 3 -room apartment for sale in a good area. The apartment has a renovation using modern …
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 28,642
Warm, cozy 3-room apartment with separate rooms. Located near the city center, ready to live…
