Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Smarhon' District
  5. Smarhon
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Smarhon, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 28,732
3 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 28,732
2 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,822
3 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 28,732
Excellent 3-km. apartment in the center of. Smorgon. Address: Smorgon, st. Kutuzova, d. 21 …
3 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 53,952
Cozy 3-room apartment for sale in a good area. The apartment has a renovation using modern f…
1 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,815
Great offer! 1-room apartment in Smorgon Address: Smorgon, st. Engineering, d. 14 ⁇ 知 Abo…
2 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 29,273
Sale / Exchange with a supplement for an apartment in Minsk! Address: Smorgon, st. Sovetskay…
2 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 28,372
One bedroom apartment in the center of. Smorgon Address: Smorgon, st. Kirov, d. 5 武 Apartme…
4 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,832
Spacious 4-km. apartment in the center of Smorgon. Address: Smorgon, st. Sinkevich, d.4 ⁇ …
2 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 24,589
For sale one bedroom apartment in a quiet area! Address: Smorgon, st. Sovetskaya, d.27A ⁇ …
3 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 28,732
Three bedroom apartment on the street Kutuzova. Address: Smorgon, st. Kutuzova, d. fifteen. …
2 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,822
Excellent 2-room apartment with furniture and a renovation! Address: Smorgon, Zavodskaya St.…
3 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 28,732
Cozy two-room apartment in Smorgoni! Address: g. Smorgon, st. Sovetskaya, d. 47 - The apartm…
Apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
Apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
101 m²
€ 13,330
2 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 44,044
An elegant eugochushka for sale in a good area. The apartment has a renovation according to …
3 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 44,044
Cozy 3 -room apartment for sale in a good area. The apartment has a renovation using modern …
3 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,642
Warm, cozy 3-room apartment with separate rooms. Located near the city center, ready to live…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir