Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Smarhon' District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Smarhon' District, Belarus

Smarhon
1
Visnieuski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottagein Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
228 m²
€ 87,368
Cottage for sale in d. Gorani, located in a picturesque place within walking distance of Lak…
Cottagein Smarhon, Belarus
Cottage
Smarhon, Belarus
175 m²
€ 72,056
Sell cottage, Smorgon, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 100 km from MKAD2 level, walls - profi…

Properties features in Smarhon' District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir