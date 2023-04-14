Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
73
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
60
Smalyavichy
30
Zodzinski sielski Saviet
28
Drackauski sielski Saviet
22
Usiazski sielski Saviet
22
Pliski sielski Saviet
14
Piekalinski sielski Saviet
13
Cottagein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
475 m²
Price on request
For sale cottage d. Zagorje The total area of SNB is 474.5 sq.m, the total area of 361 sq.m …
Cottagein Slabada, Belarus
Cottage
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
€ 1,000,237
Sale of a cottage located at the address a / g Sloboda st. Svetlaya Total SNB area – 359.3 s…
Cottagein Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
144 m²
€ 107,298
A two-story cottage with all the communications, completely ready for living, with a swimmin…
Housein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 71,835
In ST Usyazh is a cozy house for year-round living. Plot of 10 acres, surrounded by a fence,…
Housein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
278 m²
€ 140,942
House for sale in the village of Lyady 20 km from MKAD, Logoisk direction. Access roads - as…
Housein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 36,372
For sale in a picturesque place in & nbsp; C / T & quot; Hope & quot; Smolevichi district, 2…
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
343 m²
Price on request
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
810 m²
€ 627,421
The elite mansion of 1100 sq.m in 15 km from Minsk in the quiet and beautifull place. the…
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
363 m²
€ 818,375
Sell a cabin, d. Baguta, Smolevichi District, Moscow, S., 15 km from MKAD2, walls - brick, r…

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
