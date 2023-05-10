Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Sluck, Belarus

8 properties total found
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
€ 72,870
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 199 m²
€ 45,510
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 520 m²
€ 36,481
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 195 m²
€ 26,449
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 270 m²
€ 72,962
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 210 m²
€ 63,841
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 130 m²
€ 86,642
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 170 m²
€ 67,945
