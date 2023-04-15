Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Slonim District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Slonim District, Belarus

Slonim
20
Paulauski sielski Saviet
3
Zyrovicki sielski Saviet
3
Azhinavicki sielski Saviet
2
Vasilievicki sielski Saviet
2
Aziarnicki sielski Saviet
1
Novadzieviatkavicki sielski Saviet
1
32 properties total found
Housein Zyrovicy, Belarus
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 14,860
In the developing tourist center of the Slomimsky district in the agricultural town of Zhiro…
Housein Vasilievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vasilievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 16,031
One-story brick house for sale in the village. Hodevichi. From the city of Slonima 7 km. The…
Housein Kasciani, Belarus
House
Kasciani, Belarus
45 m²
€ 4,323
In a picturesque place, a wooden house in ag. Bones 5 km from the city of Slonima! You can e…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
111 m²
€ 60,251
We offer to buy a warm house of 140 sq.m. for year-round living with a friendly family that …
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
114 m²
€ 60,341
Comfortable with excellent layout two-story building built in 1998. A good location at a dea…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
111 m²
€ 35,574
Residential building for sale on the street. Podlesnaya. 1974 built. Convenient and practica…
Housein Novadzieviatkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Novadzieviatkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 2,612
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
120 m²
€ 49,534
In a picturesque area, in the Fishermen, a well-maintained compact house for 2 floors is for…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
104 m²
€ 56,739
Housein Sialiavicy, Belarus
House
Sialiavicy, Belarus
75 m²
€ 11,528
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
121 m²
€ 42,329
Housein Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 15,761
Housein Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 7,385
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
186 m²
€ 18,012
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
135 m²
€ 56,739
For sale in a picturesque area, a comfortable two-story house on the street. Youth. The hous…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
47 m²
€ 13,960
For sale half of the house with three rooms on the street. Oginsky, near the river, near the…
Housein Vasilievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vasilievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
122 m²
€ 39,627
A spacious and warm house for sale in the village. The cut. The total area of the house is 1…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
100 m²
€ 29,720
For sale comfortable brick house built in 1973 on the street. Michurina. Ceiling height abou…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
86 m²
€ 44,941
Ladies and gentlemen! We offer you a cottage-type house in the center of Slonima, on Gastell…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
136 m²
€ 63,043
For sale multi-level, brick house on Volnoye Lane, with a total area of 136.0 sq.m.. The hou…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
95 m²
€ 12,609
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
246 m²
€ 67,546
For sale a large 3-level house in the city center 246.4 sq m. 2000g built. The house has eve…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
77 m²
€ 20,714
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
56 m²
€ 23,416
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
334 m²
€ 40,528
For sale 2-storey house with a total area of 334.2 sq.m. and a residential 153.1sq.m on Nova…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
107 m²
€ 32,332
Housein Azhinavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azhinavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 2,882
Housein Zyrovicy, Belarus
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
109 m²
€ 23,416
“A house is being sold in the agricultural town of Zhirovichi on Sadovaya Street, on a plot …
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
82 m²
€ 14,410
House for sale on the street Volgogradskaya in. We will break it. The house is wooden, in go…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
66 m²
€ 22,515
For sale a large wooden house in Volnoe-Gasse. All the comfort. Gas heating, bathroom and to…

