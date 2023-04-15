Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Slonim District
Houses
Houses for sale in Slonim District, Belarus
Slonim
20
Paulauski sielski Saviet
3
Zyrovicki sielski Saviet
3
Azhinavicki sielski Saviet
2
Vasilievicki sielski Saviet
2
Aziarnicki sielski Saviet
1
Novadzieviatkavicki sielski Saviet
1
House
32 properties total found
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 14,860
In the developing tourist center of the Slomimsky district in the agricultural town of Zhiro…
House
Vasilievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 16,031
One-story brick house for sale in the village. Hodevichi. From the city of Slonima 7 km. The…
House
Kasciani, Belarus
45 m²
€ 4,323
In a picturesque place, a wooden house in ag. Bones 5 km from the city of Slonima! You can e…
House
Slonim, Belarus
111 m²
€ 60,251
We offer to buy a warm house of 140 sq.m. for year-round living with a friendly family that …
House
Slonim, Belarus
114 m²
€ 60,341
Comfortable with excellent layout two-story building built in 1998. A good location at a dea…
House
Slonim, Belarus
111 m²
€ 35,574
Residential building for sale on the street. Podlesnaya. 1974 built. Convenient and practica…
House
Novadzieviatkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 2,612
House
Slonim, Belarus
120 m²
€ 49,534
In a picturesque area, in the Fishermen, a well-maintained compact house for 2 floors is for…
House
Slonim, Belarus
104 m²
€ 56,739
House
Sialiavicy, Belarus
75 m²
€ 11,528
House
Slonim, Belarus
121 m²
€ 42,329
House
Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 15,761
House
Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 7,385
House
Slonim, Belarus
186 m²
€ 18,012
House
Slonim, Belarus
135 m²
€ 56,739
For sale in a picturesque area, a comfortable two-story house on the street. Youth. The hous…
House
Slonim, Belarus
47 m²
€ 13,960
For sale half of the house with three rooms on the street. Oginsky, near the river, near the…
House
Vasilievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
122 m²
€ 39,627
A spacious and warm house for sale in the village. The cut. The total area of the house is 1…
House
Slonim, Belarus
100 m²
€ 29,720
For sale comfortable brick house built in 1973 on the street. Michurina. Ceiling height abou…
House
Slonim, Belarus
86 m²
€ 44,941
Ladies and gentlemen! We offer you a cottage-type house in the center of Slonima, on Gastell…
House
Slonim, Belarus
136 m²
€ 63,043
For sale multi-level, brick house on Volnoye Lane, with a total area of 136.0 sq.m.. The hou…
House
Slonim, Belarus
95 m²
€ 12,609
House
Slonim, Belarus
246 m²
€ 67,546
For sale a large 3-level house in the city center 246.4 sq m. 2000g built. The house has eve…
House
Slonim, Belarus
77 m²
€ 20,714
House
Slonim, Belarus
56 m²
€ 23,416
House
Slonim, Belarus
334 m²
€ 40,528
For sale 2-storey house with a total area of 334.2 sq.m. and a residential 153.1sq.m on Nova…
House
Slonim, Belarus
107 m²
€ 32,332
House
Azhinavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 2,882
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
109 m²
€ 23,416
“A house is being sold in the agricultural town of Zhirovichi on Sadovaya Street, on a plot …
House
Slonim, Belarus
82 m²
€ 14,410
House for sale on the street Volgogradskaya in. We will break it. The house is wooden, in go…
House
Slonim, Belarus
66 m²
€ 22,515
For sale a large wooden house in Volnoe-Gasse. All the comfort. Gas heating, bathroom and to…
