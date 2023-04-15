Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Slonim District, Belarus

2 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 37 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 12,609
2 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 14,410
For sale 2-room apartment in the city center on the street. Brest 93 on the 1st floor / 5 of…
2 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 17,112
For sale a spacious 2-room apartment in the city center on the 2nd floor, 9-storey building.…
Housein Zyrovicy, Belarus
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 14,860
In the developing tourist center of the Slomimsky district in the agricultural town of Zhiro…
1 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 24 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 9,006
Housein Vasilievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vasilievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 16,031
One-story brick house for sale in the village. Hodevichi. From the city of Slonima 7 km. The…
2 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 13,960
2 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 17,562
For sale 2-room apartment on the street. Krasnoarmeyskaya 85, on the 2nd floor / 4 of the bu…
2 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 15,220
3 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 32,512
An exclusive landscaped 3-room apartment near the city center is for sale in an old brick ho…
Housein Kasciani, Belarus
House
Kasciani, Belarus
45 m²
€ 4,323
In a picturesque place, a wooden house in ag. Bones 5 km from the city of Slonima! You can e…
3 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 16,391
For sale 3-room apartment in the city center, on the 3rd floor of a brick 5-storey building,…
1 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 6,665
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
111 m²
€ 60,251
We offer to buy a warm house of 140 sq.m. for year-round living with a friendly family that …
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
114 m²
€ 60,341
Comfortable with excellent layout two-story building built in 1998. A good location at a dea…
2 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 22,515
For sale 2-room apartment on Francis Skorina Street. The apartment is not corner, spacious, …
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
111 m²
€ 35,574
Residential building for sale on the street. Podlesnaya. 1974 built. Convenient and practica…
4 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 26,118
For sale spacious 4-room apartment on the street. Brest on the 4th floor, 5th floor house. C…
3 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 26,928
For sale a spacious 3-room apartment in one of the most popular areas for housing ( Brest ).…
1 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 24 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 6,214
In the city center, a 1-room apartment in a 1-storey building with its own plot is for sale.…
Housein Novadzieviatkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Novadzieviatkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 2,612
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
120 m²
€ 49,534
In a picturesque area, in the Fishermen, a well-maintained compact house for 2 floors is for…
3 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 22,876
Urgent sale 3-room apartment on the street. Kossovsky tract, located on the 1st floor of a 5…
3 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 17,922
In the green and quiet area of the city on Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, a 3-room apartment on th…
3 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 17,562
For sale 3-room apartment with good layout in the area of ul. Brest 71/1 on the 1st floor of…
3 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 20,714
For sale 3-room apartment on the street. Brest 97, on the 4th floor / 5th floor house. The a…
Housein Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
104 m²
€ 56,739
2 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 19,814
4 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 77 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 21,435
2 room apartmentin Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,211

