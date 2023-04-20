Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Lepiel District
  5. Sloboda Rural Council
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Sloboda Rural Council, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Sloboda Rural Council, Belarus
House
Sloboda Rural Council, Belarus
195 m²
€ 86,652
House for sale in a picturesque place. Convenient access to the M3 ( Vitebsk – Minsk ): 150 …

Properties features in Sloboda Rural Council, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir