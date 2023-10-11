Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Sledyukovskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sledyukovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with bath house in Sledyuki, Belarus
House with bath house
Sledyuki, Belarus
Area 78 m²
House for sale in A.g Sledyuki. House wooden , strong, heating oven. Plot 25 ares. On the se…
€9,430

Properties features in Sledyukovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir