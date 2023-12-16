Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Sledyukovskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sledyukovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Sledyukovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sledyukovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment for sale in the village of Godyleva (Bykhovsky district, Mogilev region), 3…
€4,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Sledyukovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir