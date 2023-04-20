Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Slawharad District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Slawharad District, Belarus

Slawharad
1
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Slawharad, Belarus
House
Slawharad, Belarus
39 m²
€ 8,656
For sale cottage 3 km from Minsk. Ready to live

Properties features in Slawharad District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir