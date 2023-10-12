Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Slaukavicki sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Slaukavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with basement in Kletnoe, Belarus
3 room apartment with basement
Kletnoe, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious two-room apartment in ag. Cell Address: ah. Kletnoe, st. Central ➜ 不 A bright thre…
€8,933

Properties features in Slaukavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir