  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District
  5. Slabodski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Slabodski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Slabodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 4,055
Beautiful picturesque place: & nbsp; to the forest 1 km (forest around the village), to the …

