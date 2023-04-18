Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Braslaw District
  5. Slabodkauski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottagein Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 77,714
The cottage is located in the village. Murazh, Braslav district on the territory of the Bras…

Properties features in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir