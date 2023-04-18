Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Skidzielski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Skidzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Housein Hliniany, Belarus
House
Hliniany, Belarus
101 m²
€ 28,376
House for sale near Skidel. The house is located 30 km from Grodno to Glinyany. Good asphalt…
3 room housein Hliniany, Belarus
3 room house
Hliniany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 28,376
4 room housein Halavacy, Belarus
4 room house
Halavacy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 0
Housein Hliniany, Belarus
House
Hliniany, Belarus
19 m²
€ 4,577
Housein Hliniany, Belarus
House
Hliniany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 19 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,577
Location: d. Glinyan, 30 km from. Grodno Wood house for demolition. The terrain is flat, 17.…

Properties features in Skidzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

