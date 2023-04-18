Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Skidzielski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Skidzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 room apartmentin Halavacy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Halavacy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 36,614
Spacious 4-room for sale. The apartment consists of two floors, in which all networks and co…

