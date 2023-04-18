Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Skidzielski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Skidzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Halavacy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Halavacy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 36,614
Spacious 4-room for sale. The apartment consists of two floors, in which all networks and co…
Housein Hliniany, Belarus
House
Hliniany, Belarus
101 m²
€ 28,376
House for sale near Skidel. The house is located 30 km from Grodno to Glinyany. Good asphalt…
3 room housein Hliniany, Belarus
3 room house
Hliniany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 28,376
4 room housein Halavacy, Belarus
4 room house
Halavacy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 0
Housein Hliniany, Belarus
House
Hliniany, Belarus
19 m²
€ 4,577
Housein Hliniany, Belarus
House
Hliniany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 19 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,577
Location: d. Glinyan, 30 km from. Grodno Wood house for demolition. The terrain is flat, 17.…

Properties features in Skidzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

