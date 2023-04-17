Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Skidzieĺ

Pool Residential properties for sale in Skidzieĺ, Belarus

1 property total found
Apartmentin Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Apartment
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
161 m²
€ 109,244
Half of the two-story blocked house with a basement with its plot in Skidel is for sale. It …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir