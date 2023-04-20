Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Dokshytsy District
  5. Sitcauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Sitcauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Housein Sitcauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sitcauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 8,674
Residential building for sale in Dokshitsk district, d. Fences. The house is located in a pi…

Properties features in Sitcauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir