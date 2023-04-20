Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Vitebsk District
  5. Zaronauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Sirotinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
166 m²
€ 27,393
Good location at home. Plot of 25 acres (fenced around the perimeter). House is a brick. hea…
Apartmentin Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
Apartment
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
56 m²
€ 12,327
Share for sale (& frac34;) in a three-room apartment located at the address: Minsk region, M…
Housein Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
13 m²
€ 9,587
Sell dachu, s/t. Chernica, Minsk R-N, Myadelskoe for example, 17 km from MKADwall - block, r…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 50,220
Cozy studio apartment Dombrovka district by st. Chichurina, 4. Ready to live. Good condition…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
64 m²
€ 41,911
House for sale in the center of the old city.  We are also considering an exchange for …
Housein Sierafimova, Belarus
House
Sierafimova, Belarus
201 m²
€ 136,050
For sale spacious house 2017 built with a good, well-groomed area ( 15.03 acres ) in ag. Mik…
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 102,266
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 27,301
3 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 54,603
Apartmentin Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
67 m²
€ 77,613
Sell half a house, Brest, ave. Masherov 1 level, walls - brick, roof - cipher, year of const…
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 54,694
One bedroom bright apartment with spacious rooms 15.6, 11.8 sq.m and a kitchen of 9 sq.m. Lo…
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
138 m²
€ 54,785
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 201131The residential building in …

Properties features in Sirotinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir