New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Belarus
Vitsebsk Region
Vitebsk District
Zaronauski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Sirotinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
166 m²
€ 27,393
Good location at home. Plot of 25 acres (fenced around the perimeter). House is a brick. hea…
Apartment
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
56 m²
€ 12,327
Share for sale (& frac34;) in a three-room apartment located at the address: Minsk region, M…
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
13 m²
€ 9,587
Sell dachu, s/t. Chernica, Minsk R-N, Myadelskoe for example, 17 km from MKADwall - block, r…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 50,220
Cozy studio apartment Dombrovka district by st. Chichurina, 4. Ready to live. Good condition…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
64 m²
€ 41,911
House for sale in the center of the old city. We are also considering an exchange for …
House
Sierafimova, Belarus
201 m²
€ 136,050
For sale spacious house 2017 built with a good, well-groomed area ( 15.03 acres ) in ag. Mik…
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
77 m²
10/11 Floor
€ 102,266
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 27,301
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 54,603
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
67 m²
€ 77,613
Sell half a house, Brest, ave. Masherov 1 level, walls - brick, roof - cipher, year of const…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 54,694
One bedroom bright apartment with spacious rooms 15.6, 11.8 sq.m and a kitchen of 9 sq.m. Lo…
House
Kobryn, Belarus
138 m²
€ 54,785
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 201131The residential building in …
