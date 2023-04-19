Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Kletsk District
  5. Siniauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Siniauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Apartmentin Siniauka, Belarus
Apartment
Siniauka, Belarus
57 m²
€ 5,467
One-room apartment for sale in a locked residential & nbsp; house. Minsk region., Kletsky rn…
2 room apartmentin Siniauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Siniauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 14,487
Within walking distance of the center of a small but cozy agricultural town of Sinyavka, a s…

