Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Sienicki sielski Saviet

Pool Residential properties for sale in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Atolina, Belarus
Cottage
Atolina, Belarus
310 m²
€ 363,453
For sale a magnificent cottage with excellent repair and a swimming pool in the nearest subu…
Cottage in Sienica, Belarus
Cottage
Sienica, Belarus
253 m²
€ 346,146
House & nbsp; located in a very favorable place: a metro is being built nearby, the construc…

Properties features in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir