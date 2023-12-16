Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Siemiezauski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Siemiezauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House with furniture, with garage in Siemiezava, Belarus
House with furniture, with garage
Siemiezava, Belarus
Area 278 m²
A very bright and well-kept house is for sale in the village of Semezhevo. The distance from…
€13,657
