New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
27
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Add property
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Kapyl District
Siemiezauski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Siemiezauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
233 m²
€ 76,793
Residential building in Brest district. 2 floors, attic. Total SNB - 253.6 sq.m, total. - 23…
1 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
11/12 Floor
€ 111,575
House
Varapajeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 6,776
Land for sale with house in d. Rudka. & Nbsp; Vitebsk region, Postavsky district, 177 km fro…
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 44,269
1 bedroom apartment. [Makhnovich]. Code: 40319 Common area 44.7, residential 17.1, kitchen 1…
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 44,269
9 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
9 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 25,350
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
106 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 99,288
For sale spacious four-room apartment in Sukharevo! Address: Minsk, st. Tchailitko, d. ninet…
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 22,586
House for sale with its own pond in p. Verkh-Neman, Minsk region, Uzden district, Slobodskoy…
House
Orsha, Belarus
€ 9,486
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 112,930
Cozy, bright 2-room apartment for sale in LCD « Promenade », in one of the most environmenta…
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
2/16 Floor
€ 51,496
Apartments appeared in & laquo; Seoul & raquo ; & nbsp ; House & laquo; Seoul & raquo; new p…
House
Kosina, Belarus
92 m²
€ 58,724
Properties features in Siemiezauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Search using the map