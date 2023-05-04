Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Kapyl District
  5. Siemiezauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Siemiezauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
233 m²
€ 76,793
Residential building in Brest district. 2 floors, attic. Total SNB - 253.6 sq.m, total. - 23…
1 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 111,575
House in Varapajeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Varapajeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 6,776
Land for sale with house in d. Rudka. & Nbsp; Vitebsk region, Postavsky district, 177 km fro…
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 44,269
1 bedroom apartment. [Makhnovich]. Code: 40319 Common area 44.7, residential 17.1, kitchen 1…
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 44,269
9 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
9 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
9 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 25,350
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 106 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 99,288
For sale spacious four-room apartment in Sukharevo! Address: Minsk, st. Tchailitko, d. ninet…
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 22,586
House for sale with its own pond in p. Verkh-Neman, Minsk region, Uzden district, Slobodskoy…
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
€ 9,486
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 112,930
Cozy, bright 2-room apartment for sale in LCD « Promenade », in one of the most environmenta…
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 51,496
Apartments appeared in & laquo; Seoul & raquo ; & nbsp ; House & laquo; Seoul & raquo; new p…
House in Kosina, Belarus
House
Kosina, Belarus
92 m²
€ 58,724

Properties features in Siemiezauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir