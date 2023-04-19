Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Siejlavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Siejlavicy, Belarus
House
Siejlavicy, Belarus
57 m²
€ 4,394
For sale a spacious house of 70sq.m in the very center of the agricultural town of Seilovich…
Housein Siejlavicy, Belarus
House
Siejlavicy, Belarus
72 m²
€ 20,046
I will sell a house with a plot of 12 acres. All communications are central. The house is ve…

Properties features in Siejlavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

