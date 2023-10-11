Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Siarazski sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Siarazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement in Lucniki, Belarus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement
Lucniki, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 4-room two-level apartment in a brick house in 1985. The total area of SNB is 108.5…
€32,062

