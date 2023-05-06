Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Shklow District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Shklow District, Belarus

House in Kamennolavskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Kamennolavskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
€ 57,981
House in Shklov, Belarus
House
Shklov, Belarus
Area 220 m²
€ 41,478
House in Fascauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fascauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
€ 38,356
House in Shklov, Belarus
House
Shklov, Belarus
Area 159 m²
€ 44,154
House in Haradziecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradziecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
€ 4,906

