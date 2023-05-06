Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Shklow District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Shklow District, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Shklov, Belarus
3 room apartment
Shklov, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Price on request
4 room apartment in Shklov, Belarus
4 room apartment
Shklov, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 22,300

Properties features in Shklow District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir