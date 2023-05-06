Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Shklow District

Residential properties for sale in Shklow District, Belarus

Shklov
4
7 properties total found
House in Kamennolavskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Kamennolavskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
€ 57,981
House in Shklov, Belarus
House
Shklov, Belarus
Area 220 m²
€ 41,478
House in Fascauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fascauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
€ 38,356
House in Shklov, Belarus
House
Shklov, Belarus
Area 159 m²
€ 44,154
House in Haradziecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradziecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
€ 4,906
3 room apartment in Shklov, Belarus
3 room apartment
Shklov, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Price on request
4 room apartment in Shklov, Belarus
4 room apartment
Shklov, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 22,300

