Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Sharpilovskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sharpilovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Sharpilovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Sharpilovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Part of a house (completely separate) in the village of Sharpilovka is for sale. Nearby is a…
€28,994
Leave a request

Properties features in Sharpilovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir