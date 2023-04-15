Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottagein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 166,524
Cottage in the suburbs of Minsk.   We all come to this when we get tired of our neighbo…
Cottagein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
287 m²
€ 144,099
Cottagein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
476 m²
€ 174,720
Dreaming of your own big house?  There was a great opportunity to become the owner of s…
Cottagein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
263 m²
€ 90,062
Sell the cottage, the village of Popovichi, Minsk district, Brest, for example, 7.8 km from …

Properties features in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Mir