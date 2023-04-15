Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 82,857
Three-room apartment with repair near the forest in the village of Bogatyrevo Address: Bogat…
3 room apartmentin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 91 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 73,851
The apartment is well planned, ready to stay: all living rooms are separate two bathrooms s…
3 room apartmentin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 92 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 83,757
The apartment has a large dressing room, 2 wardrobes. The kitchen has a built-in Bosch techn…
2 room apartmentin Malinaŭka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malinaŭka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 33 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 31,972
For sale a small 2-room apartment for the village of Malinovka. Not far from Malinovka metro…
Apartmentin Ščomyslica, Belarus
Apartment
Ščomyslica, Belarus
72 m²
€ 58,540
For connoisseurs of a comfortable and active life – an excellent version of a two-room apar…
2 room apartmentin Ščomyslica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ščomyslica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 58,540
For connoisseurs of a comfortable and active life – an excellent version of a two-room apar…
1 room apartmentin Ščomyslica, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ščomyslica, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 40,528
Apartmentin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 63,043

