Houses for sale in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1950 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 56.2 sq.m, t…
€7,557
House in Sciapanki, Belarus
House
Sciapanki, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovsky district, 1985, 1 floor. General SNB - 74.7 sq.m, total- 5…
€15,114
House in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
€14,642
House in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovsky district, 1968, 1 floor. General SNB - 74.0 sq.m, total- 7…
€20,782
House in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Residential building in Zhabinkovsky district. 1930 p. 1 floor. Total SNB -59.0 sq.m, total.…
€2,824
House in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
€16,058
House in Sciapanki, Belarus
House
Sciapanki, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Residential building in Zhabinkovsky district 1952 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 44.4 sq.m, total.…
€8,502
House with bath house in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with bath house
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district, Stepankovsky s/s 171695Zhila ho…
€47,231

