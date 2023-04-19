Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Pruzhany District
  5. Scarcouski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 29,157
For sale is in a unique and picturesque place, near Silich!  C / T Electron 89 The two-…
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 16/25 Floor
€ 55,580
Spacious 3-room apartment in the center of Minsk! Promotion!16/25 & nbsp; a standard monolit…
Cottagein Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 118,450
      For sale agricultural estate Zagorskoe 47 km. from MKAD.  ✔ ✔ Exce…
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 66,265
Apartments for sale in the house & laquo; Marrakesh & raquo ; The house has 16 floors. All a…
Housein Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 15,945
Cottagein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
250 m²
€ 528,468
Premium house for sale in the cottage village of Lipovaya Koloda. A rectangular plot located…
Housein Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
€ 26,423
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 24/25 Floor
€ 48,473
%%% & nbsp; BITCH FOR 130 euros per square meter.m.!& nbsp;%%% * 3-5% discount until the end…
Housein Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
170 m²
€ 72,892
House for sale (incomplete building) in a prestigious and environmentally friendly area & nd…
2 room apartmentin Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,446
For sale a 2-room apartment in a brick house in the city center. The apartment is located on…
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 14/25 Floor
€ 62,416
Three-room apartment for sale in Minsk Mir & nbsp; & nbsp; Three bedroom apartment for sale!…
Housein Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 5,467

Properties features in Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir