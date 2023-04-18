Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Stowbtsy District
  5. Saskouski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 12,357
2 rooms and nbsp; Apartment and nbsp; in the ecological city of Neman! Excellent location an…

Properties features in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir