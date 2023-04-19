Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Ushachy District
  5. Sarocynski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 10,984
Housein Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 8,696
We offer your attention a block one-story residential building with a total area of 91.2 sq.…
Housein Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 8,879
Reconstructed residential building for sale! The house is located on a farm in the village. …

