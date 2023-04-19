Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lyuban District
  5. Sarocki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Sarocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Saracy, Belarus
House
Saracy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 40,911
House on a spacious plot in ag. Forty Address: ah. Sorochi, st. Chkalova 武Everyone dreams o…

Properties features in Sarocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir