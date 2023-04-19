Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lyuban District
  5. Sarocki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sarocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartmentin Saracy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Saracy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 30,068
Three bedroom apartment in ag. Forty. Address: ah. Sorochi, st. Sovetskaya, d. 4A. ➜Perfect …
4 room apartmentin Saracy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Saracy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 25,512
An excellent four-room apartment in good condition is ready for living. Sword-glazed windows…

