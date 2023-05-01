Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Samokhvalovichi, Belarus
1 room apartment
Samokhvalovichi, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,062
One-room apartment for sale in the village. Samokhvalovichi, st. Parkovaya, d. 2. 10 km from…

Properties features in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir