  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Salonicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 12,357
A spacious 3-storey cottage from blocks overlaid with bricks is for sale. 5 km from Polotsk,…
Housein Strunnie, Belarus
House
Strunnie, Belarus
201 m²
€ 43,937
For sale a large two-story unfinished house in the village. Strunier, final bus stop № 2, aw…

